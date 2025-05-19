Massachusetts car crash kills high school senior just weeks before graduation

By Neal Riley

FAMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Grief counselors will be available on Monday at Falmouth High School after an 18-year-old senior died in a crash Saturday night just weeks before they were scheduled to graduate.

The single-car crash happened on Acapesket Road late Saturday night. Video from the scene showed a white Range Rover SUV with heavy front-end damage. It appeared to have struck a tree not far from the side of the road.

Falmouth police have not yet released the name of the driver who was killed.

In a join statement, police, firefighters and Superintendent of Schools Lori Duerr confirmed that the driver was an 18-year-old Falmouth High School senior.

Counselors were on hand Sunday at the Falmouth High School library. Counselors and therapists will be at the school again Monday for students and staff.

Graduation is scheduled for June 7 and the school’s prom took place Saturday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” Duerr said in a statement.

Located on the southeast portion of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, Falmouth is a part of Barnstable County with a population of around 31,000 people.

