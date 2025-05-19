Protecting the Pulse of Black Creativity: HSPVA’s Legacy Faces a Test—And the Community Responds

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 6, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a climate where history is being redacted and diversity programs are under siege across the country, the cancellation of the beloved Black History Production at Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA) struck a deep and painful chord in the heart of Houston’s Black arts community. For more than 45 years, this event has not only celebrated culture—it has cultivated it. It is against this fraught political backdrop—fueled in part by the Trump administration’s open disdain for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs nationwide—that HSPVA’s decision felt especially hollow. The timing was not lost on anyone. As states like Texas echo national efforts to whitewash Black history, the shuttering of this production sparked rightful outrage, swift mobilization, and impassioned calls for accountability.

A Celebration Cancelled—But Not Silenced What has long been a sanctuary for Black student expression—combining music, dance, poetry, and pride—was abruptly halted, without prior notice or explanation. The fallout was immediate. Students, alumni, parents, and community leaders rallied with urgency, demanding transparency and respect. “This production has never been just a show—it has been a sacred space where Black students have seen themselves reflected, empowered, and affirmed on their own terms,” declared Denise Ward, Founding President of the HSPVA Black Alumni Network (BAN). “To see it disrupted without inclusive dialogue was painful, but the groundswell of response from our community has been powerful.” And powerful it was. Petitions surged. Phone lines lit up. Emails poured in. The people made their voices heard—loud, clear, and unapologetic.

A Principal’s Letter and a Community’s Demand In response to the growing firestorm, HSPVA Principal Dr. Priscilla Rivas released a statement on May 14 acknowledging the disappointment and emphasizing a renewed commitment to “equity, collaboration, empowerment, and legacy.” But words, the community asserted, are not enough. The Demands: Equity, Transparency, Shared Vision The HSPVA Black Alumni Network laid out a clear, unified platform to protect the production: • Transparency: Will the Black History Production return in full? Why was the decision made without student or parent input? • Equity of Investment: Will the production receive the same financial and institutional support as other major performances? • Shared Decision-Making: Can students, parents, and alumni shape the legacy they created? Anything less, supporters argue, is a dilution of legacy. Worse, it risks sending a message that Black cultural excellence is only welcome when it’s convenient—or quiet.

The Trump-Era Chill Let’s not pretend this is happening in a vacuum. The Trump administration may be gone, but its chilling effect on cultural inclusion efforts remains. The former president’s push to eliminate DEI initiatives, restrict how race and gender are taught, and suppress truthful discussions about American history has given license to regressive local policies that embolden these kinds of decisions. Under his influence, terms like “woke” became political weapons. And sadly, schools and institutions like HSPVA—long celebrated as bastions of artistic freedom—are not immune.

A Call to Action The HSPVA Black Alumni Network isn’t just resisting cancellation—they’re leading a renaissance. Since 2018, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit has connected Black creatives across generations through mentorships, scholarships, and legacy work. “We’re not here to point fingers—we’re here to build a future,” their statement reads. And that future includes a commitment to ensuring Black stories are not just remembered—they are celebrated.

What’s Next? For Houstonians—and indeed, for anyone who believes in the power of Black artistry—this is a defining moment. Will we allow institutions to quietly rewrite cultural traditions under the guise of logistics and “reframing”? Or will we rise, resist, and reclaim? To the HSPVA students, alumni, and allies: you’ve lit the spark. Now keep fanning the flame.

Join the Movement. Protect the Legacy. Elevate the Future. For updates, advocacy resources, or to support the HSPVA Black Alumni Network, visit: hspvaban.org Let your voice be heard. Because history isn’t just what we remember—it’s what we fight to keep alive.

