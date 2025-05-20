FWC weighs ‘Bear Hunt’ as people on both sides speak out

By Dominga Murray

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WFTX) — A proposal to allow bear hunting in Florida is drawing sharp reactions from both conservationists and animal rights advocates. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is set to discuss potential rule changes this week that could lead to a regulated bear hunt.

Supporters of the hunt believe it’s backed by science and could ultimately benefit the bears.

“Unfortunately, society has taught humanity that bears are these cute and cuddly things that we’re supposed to love,” said Mark Barton, Ph.D., a board member of the Florida Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, “Everybody had a teddy bear growing up.”

FWC data shows Florida’s black bear population has rebounded from just a few hundred to nearly 4,000 in recent years.

“In this particular case, the science really supports this hunt,” Barton explained, “It shows that this population is sustainable, that it’s able to handle a limited harvest.”

He said revenue from hunting permits could be reinvested in conservation efforts including habitat restoration, wildlife research, and relocation programs for nuisance bears.

The issue has gained urgency following Florida’s first deadly bear attack in Collier County just weeks ago. An 89-year-old man was killed, and FWC confirms there were 16 bear-related calls in that area over the past year.

Protesters across the state are participating in “Defend the Bears” rallies, including a demonstration in Fort Myers over the weekend.

“We are breaking into their habitat, so they are not intruders, we are,” said one protester. “It’s cruel, selfish, and hypocritical to say it’s time to start shooting bears.”

In a statement, the FWC said it will present rule amendment options during its May 21–22 commission meeting in Ocala. The agency says its goal is to create a sustainable, repeatable hunt structure based on regional bear populations.

A final vote on the rule changes is expected later this summer.

