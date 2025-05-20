Man accused of slashing 8-year-old girl’s neck with beer bottle at pizza restaurant

By Jason McNabb

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A 24-year-old man is being held without bond after police say he brutally attacked an 8-year-old girl with a broken beer bottle at a popular Albuquerque pizza restaurant.

Nichalas San Souci is accused of smashing a beer bottle over the child’s head and slashing her neck at Saggio’s, located at 107 Cornell Drive near the University of New Mexico, on the evening of April 25. The girl, who was waiting to order food with her family, sustained multiple lacerations requiring 19 stitches, but is expected to recover.

‘It started like any other night’ The girl’s father, Britton Rose, described a normal Friday evening that quickly turned into a nightmare.

“There was a pretty long line,” Rose told KOAT. “So we knew it was going to be a while before we were able to order and sit down and eat.”

While waiting, his wife took their daughter to look at the murals inside the restaurant.

“That’s when I heard my wife from across the restaurant yelling, ‘No, no, stop,’” he said. “Then I knew something was going on with my family.”

According to court documents, San Souci claimed the child was “in his way” before allegedly attacking her. Rose said his daughter did nothing to initiate the incident.

“She did nothing, my daughter did nothing to provoke this attack in any way,” he said.

Attack causes four lacerations Witnesses, including an off-duty paramedic and intensive care unit nurse, rushed to help. The pair reportedly applied pressure and kept the child calm until emergency responders arrived.

“She’s extremely lucky,” Rose said. “Major arteries were missed.”

Photos reviewed by KOAT show visible injuries, including stitches in the girl’s neck.

Suspect pleads not guilty

San Souci appeared in district court Monday, pleading not guilty to charges of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He will remain in custody as the case proceeds.

“It’s anger,” said Rose, reacting to the court appearance. “But at the same time, I’m happy he’s being held behind bars. The DA has made it clear they’re taking the case very seriously.”

Legal expert: Up to 25 years possible

KOAT legal analyst John Day said San Souci faces significant prison time if convicted.

“This is a horrific crime against a little 8-year-old girl who was just having pizza with her family,” Day said.

“Theoretically, the defendant, if convicted of everything, could be looking at upwards of 25 years, depending on how the case is prosecuted with enhancements and aggravating factors.”

A family still shaken

For now, the family is focused on healing and justice. Rose said they are still coming to terms with how narrowly they avoided a greater tragedy.

“We’re extremely lucky our daughter wasn’t hurt worse—or even killed,” he said. “Because that’s what we feel he was trying to do.”

The case remains under investigation.

