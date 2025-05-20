Medical helicopter makes emergency landing in front yard of Pennsylvania home

By WGAL Staff

WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A medical helicopter made an emergency landing in the front yard of a home in Montgomery County on Monday.

Whitemarsh Township police said the chopper touched down in the 6000 block of Musket Road.

No injuries have been reported, according to police.

A Penn Medicine spokesperson said the PennSTAR aircraft, which is operated by Metro Aviation, had a three-person crew when it landed around 7:45 p.m.

It was coming from Wings Field in Blue Bell to pick up a patient at Chester County Hospital.

All crew members are being evaluated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have found debris to report it by calling 911.

Metro Aviation statement: WGAL News 8 obtained the following statement from Metro Aviation Tuesday morning:

“PennSTAR’s fleet provides transportation to the Tri-State Area within a 100-mile radius of Penn Medicine.

“On Monday evening, one of the PennSTAR helicopters, operated by Metro Aviation, experienced an incident. We are incredibly grateful that all individuals on board walked away without serious injury. We are especially proud of our pilot for his professionalism and skill in executing a safe landing under challenging circumstances. An investigation is underway, and we are fully cooperating with the FAA and NTSB to determine the cause. We are not making any more statements at this time.”

Penn Medicine statement: A Penn Medicine spokesperson released the following information Tuesday morning:

“Monday evening at approximately 7:45 p.m., a PennSTAR medical helicopter owned and operated by Metro Aviation made an emergency landing in the front yard of a residential property in Whitemarsh Township. The aircraft, with a three-person crew on board, was en route from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to Wings Field in Blue Bell for refueling before picking up a patient at Chester County Hospital. The helicopter landed safely and there were no injuries to individuals on the ground. All crew members are safe and were evaluated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. No further details are available at this time.”

