Permit issues arise after 5,000 attend Iowa pop-up concert, woman rescued with Narcan

STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — A 2000s pop-rock band’s pop-up concert in rural Story County drew an unexpected massive crowd of nearly 5,000 people on Saturday.

The All-American Rejects and Iowa State University student radio station 88.5 KURE announced the concert just hours before it started.

“I had no idea that this many people were excited about it,” said Arianna Kautz, an ISU senior and station manager at KURE.

The lively celebration took a serious turn when a woman in the crowd experienced a medical emergency. During the event, a 27-year-old woman suffered a medical emergency and required immediate assistance.

The station manager confirmed the gravity of the situation.

“Unfortunately, a woman did overdose in the crowd,” Kautz said.

The band paused the concert to alert attendees that the woman needed Narcan, and concert staff, along with bystanders, quickly stepped in to help.

Story County sheriff’s deputies reported the woman was administered three doses of Narcan to resuscitate her.

Thanks to the swift actions of those present, the woman’s life was saved.

“She ended up being conscious at the scene when 911 arrived. They were able to get her on an IV. It all got squared away pretty easily. She is going to be OK,” Kautz said.

Kautz commended the preparedness of her team.

“I would like to think that we were prepared for anything,” she said.

However, the Story County Board of Supervisors is reviewing permit violations from the event. In a statement, the county said a Special Events Permit is required for an event like Saturday’s concert, but none of the organizers obtained one prior to the event.

