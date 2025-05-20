Quick-thinking and fire hose led to the rescue of a 1500+ lb. bull Friday

By Keegan Eide

EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin (WQOW) — A Facebook post by the Township Fire Department, Inc. shows the valiant rescue of a 1500+ lb. bull cow last Friday evening.

According to the post, firefighters were dispatched to help a bull that had fallen into a manure pit inside a barn. While the farmer pumped out the pit, the rescue team draped fire hoses under the bull using pike poles.

Once the sling was created, the hoses were connected to a tractor with a front bucket and the bull was lifted out of the pit.

Township Fire Department, Inc. congratulated the firefighters, saying their dedication “is exemplary.”

