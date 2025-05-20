Second fire at San Francisco elementary school prompting some concern

By Amanda Hari

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A second fire at an Outer Richmond elementary school has families wondering if it’s foul play.

The fire destroyed a playground’s equipment at Lafayette Elementary School late Sunday night, after another fire earlier this month damaged a storage container.

Throughout the day on Monday, many people stopped by Lafayette Elementary School to see the damage for themselves, including parent Sean Phillips.

“I think we’re all in disbelief,” said Phillips. “I mean, why would someone do this.”

His son and third grader at the school, Sebastian, echoed his sentiment.

“I mean, who would do that,” Sebastian questioned. “There was nothing wrong with the play structure.”

A fence has been put up around the structure to keep every safe. Sebastian said it made him sad to come to school and see it.

“Especially for the kindergartener’s because they love that thing so much,” Sebastian said.

San Francisco Fire said initial calls came in around 10:30 Sunday night, and they were able to put the fire out quickly but not before serious damage was done.

Just yards away from the playground is a burned storage shed. That fire happened in the early hours of May 1.

The Lafayette Elementary School PTA said every item in the container was damaged or destroyed, from sweatshirts to handmade decorations.

Fire investigators are looking into if either was set intentionally, but Phillips thinks two fires in less than three weeks looks suspicious.

“It doesn’t sound like it was someone trying to stay warm,” said Phillips. “It sounds like someone just wanted to see something going up and see what’s going on right now. Media reports, people getting upset.”

The school sent an email to parents notifying them about what happened and the ongoing investigation.

In the email, school leaders said they are taking the situation seriously.

“SFUSD has arranged for a security guard to visit our school every night through the end of the school year to complete an inspection and help ensure the safety of our campus. Lastly, the San Francisco Police Department will make regular patrols of the school overnight,” the email said.

Phillips said that helps but he still feels unsettled.

“I think it’s that feeling of intrusion,” explained Phillips. “It’s like when someone breaks in your house and does something. You know you’re safe, the intruders gone, but you feel invaded.”

The PTA President, Erin Feher-Montoya, said parents will be gathering at the school yard Tuesday morning at 8 to decorate the fence around the playground with drawings and ribbons to make it look more friendly and less upsetting for the students.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.