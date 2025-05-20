UW-Platteville confirms two students dead after campus emergency

By James Ganley

PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin (WISN) — The UW-Platteville Chancellor’s Office confirmed Monday night that two students died following an emergency incident at a campus dormitory earlier in the day.

The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Kelsie Martin of Beloit, Wisconsin, and 22-year-old Hallie Helms of Baraboo, Wisconsin. Both students were recent graduates of UW-Platteville.

Authorities have not confirmed how the two students died, but several students reported hearing at least two gunshots just before an emergency alert was issued around 4:00 p.m. Monday. That alert warned students of an “emergency situation” on campus, instructing them to shelter in place and avoid the area near Wilgus Hall, a student residence.

“There was a bunch of girls running out of the building outside, and they said they heard two gun shots,” UW-Platteville student Eric Sperduto said. “I had to go get something from my room so I went inside and as I was going inside, the cops were running in the other side. As I walked past the first floor, I saw the cops kneeling next to a body on the floor.”

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., the university sent another alert stating there was no active threat to the campus community, but that emergency responders remained on scene and urged everyone to continue avoiding the area around Wilgus Hall.

A university spokesperson confirmed the incident was a targeted and isolated event between the two individuals. The investigation is being led by Platteville Police and UW-Platteville Police.

In response to the tragedy, the university has canceled all remaining final exams and assessments for the week but the campus will remain open so students can access counseling through Mantra’s Care Hub.

