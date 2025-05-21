6-year-old drowns; mother arrested

By KTBS Web Staff

MANY, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Sabine Parish woman has been arrested after her special needs child, who was left unattended, drowned Monday in Toledo Bend Reservoir, according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bethany N. Stocking, 27, was booked into the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail Monday night on a charge of cruelty to juveniles. No bond has been set.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said it appears Stocking’s six-year-old child walked a short distance from the house to the lake. Stocking pulled her from the water and began CPR.

The child was taken to Sabine Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The drowning happened at a home on Dogwood Drive in the Lanan Bay cove of Toledo Bend.

Stocking was on probation from an arrest in 2023 where she pled guilty for cruelty to juveniles and DWI with child endangerment.

The incident remains under investigation.

