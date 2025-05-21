Ancient human remains found returned to tribe for ceremonial burial

By Narée Asherian

Click here for updates on this story

NYE COUNTY, Nevada (KTNV) — After 15 years, ancient human remains of a child found in Nevada will be returned to their tribe of origin, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

In July 2010, partial human remains were located in the rural area of Nye County near Currant, Nevada. The remains were sent to the University of North Texas Anthropology Department in November of that year for examination and possible identification.

The University of North Texas determined the remains were from a Native American male between 9 and 13 years old. The University could not determine the remains’ identification due to the nature of the ancient burial.

Personnel from Nye County Sheriff’s Office said they made contact with the BLM and the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe to arrange the return of the remains to the tribe for ceremonial burial on May 14, 2025.

“It was an honor to return the remains to the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe Historian. This child is back in his native area.” — Nye County Sheriff’s Office

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.