Fifth escaped inmate transferred to state facility

By Metia Carroll

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Louisiana State police have captured a fifth inmate who escaped the Orleans Parish Jail early Friday morning.

Corey Boyd was arrested Tuesday evening in New Orleans.

State police shared pictures of him being transported by a helicopter to a secure facility.

Boyd was originally charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and threatening a public official.

Kendell Myles, Dkenan Dennis, Robert Moody and Gary Price have all been captured and transferred to Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Five escaped inmates are still on the run at this time.

They are Derrick Groves, Antoine Massey, Lenton Vanburen, Jermaine Donald, and Leo Tate.

The reward for a tip leading to an arrest is at $20,000 per inmate

You can report a tip by contacting 504-822-1111 or going to the website at crimestoppersgno.org, and remember, you can remain anonymous.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.