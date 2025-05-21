Man dubbed ‘Blue Glove Bandit’ wanted by FBI for 2024 bank robbery

By Jermaine Ong

Click here for updates on this story

SAN DIEGO, California (KGTV) — A man the FBI San Diego has dubbed the “Blue Glove Bandit” is being sought in connection with a 2024 bank robbery in El Cajon during which he used a customer as a hostage.

According to officials, the robbery occurred on Sept. 4, at around 10:30 a.m., at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1235 Avocado Ave.

In a news release, FBI officials stated: “During the robbery, the suspect entered the bank, approached the counter, and grabbed a customer, using him as a hostage. The suspect then demanded the teller give him money. Employees complied out of fear the suspect would hurt the customer.

The suspect fled on foot with approximately $547, heading northbound towards the intersection of Chase Avenue and Avocado Avenue.

The suspect did not display any weapon but implied he had a firearm with him. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.”

FBI officials described the Blue Glove Bandit as a 6-foot-tall white man weighing about 200 pounds, with an average/thin build.

In the Sept. robbery, officials said the Bandit was seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, dark blue jeans, black and white sneakers, sunglasses, a black face mask and blue latex gloves.

The FBI San Diego’s Violent Crime Task Force is investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit anonymous tips at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.