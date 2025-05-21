Milwaukee mother charged after 13-month-old dies in bathtub

By Mariana La Roche & Nick Bohr

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A Milwaukee woman faces felony charges after her 13-month-old son drowned in a bathtub while left unattended, authorities said Monday.

Selena Renee Doxzon, 28, was charged with neglecting a child resulting in death after the May 15 incident at her north side home.

According to the criminal complaint, Doxzon left her 13-month-old son Asher Doxzon and 3-year-old son alone in a bathtub while she went to the kitchen to make breakfast and wash dishes. The water level was filled above the younger child’s belly when seated.

After approximately four minutes, the 3-year-old walked into the kitchen. When Doxzon returned to the bathroom, she found the younger child floating face-up and unresponsive.

A neighbor assisted with CPR until emergency responders arrived. The child was pronounced dead at Children’s Wisconsin hospital at 9:45 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s preliminary ruling listed the cause of death as asphyxiation due to drowning, pending final toxicology results.

Investigators said Doxzon admitted the water level was too high for the younger child’s size and acknowledged she could not see the bathroom from the kitchen to supervise the children.

At Doxzon’s initial court appearance Tuesday, Commissioner Barry Phillips addressed her.

“This case is obviously sad. It’s scary. And unfortunately, it’s senseless,” Phillips said. “It’s sad because, of course, it resulted in a death. It’s scary because we know other people probably make this mistake as well. And senseless because it could’ve been prevented.”

The Class D felony carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Phillips ordered Doxzon released without bail. However, Phillips said she cannot have unsupervised contact with children as she awaits her trial.

“On the one hand, it’s clear this was an accident, that you will pay for for the rest of your life, no matter what happens to you,” Phillips said. “But, it also involved a death. And you want to make sure you recognize the seriousness of that outcome.”

