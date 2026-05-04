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Muere una persona después de que un automóvil atropellara a una multitud en Leipzig, Alemania

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Published 10:24 AM

Por Billy Stockwell y Benjamin Brown, CNN

Al menos una persona murió después de que un automóvil atropellara a varias personas en la ciudad de Leipzig, en el este de Alemania, dijeron autoridades locales este lunes.

Otras dos personas resultaron gravemente heridas y fueron trasladadas a un hospital, según Axel Schuh, jefe del cuerpo de bomberos de Leipzig. Schuh añadió que una gran presencia de servicios de emergencia se encuentra en el lugar.

Mientras tanto, la policía alemana dijo que el conductor fue arrestado y “ya no representa una amenaza”.

“Actualmente se desarrolla un operativo policial en el centro de #Leipzig”, publicó la policía local en X. “Por favor, mantengan despejadas las rutas de emergencia y sigan las instrucciones del personal de emergencia en el lugar”.

Noticia en desarrollo.

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