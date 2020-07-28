EISF rodeo tickets on sale Thursday

Entertainment

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Eastern Idaho State Fair will be hosting the only pro rodeo happening in Idaho this year.

Tickets to the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo, PRCA Small Rodeo of the Year 2019, go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Due to social distancing requirements, there is very limited seating.

Monday, September 7, at 7 p.m. is Military Night – show your gratitude to the men and women who have served or continue to serve this country.

Tuesday, September 8, at 7 p.m., the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo teams up with the Man Up Crusade to raise awareness of domestic violence. Wear purple to show your support!

You can get tickets HERE.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair has canceled the majority of activities and entertainment that would have made up this year's fair.

The fair will host the annual 4H Livestock Competition and Sale this year, as well as providing rodeo fans with two nights of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo.

The Fair will run with its very limited schedule Sept. 4-8.