Rexburg CRABS project is in full swing

today at 12:09 PM
Published 11:12 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rexburg CRABS project is in full swing.

CRABS stands for Cement, Recycled, Asphalt, Base, Stabilization.

This describes the process the city is using to repave their roads.

South Yellowstone Highway is currently under construction. Traffic in that area is limited to two lanes as half of the roadway is preparing for pavement.

Pioneer Road is also being worked on.

Drivers should expect rolling closures by the new roundabout, but the intersection at West 7th South and Yellowstone will be open this weekend.

University Boulevard is paved but remains partially closed.

According to the public works director, the road should reopen to through traffic by the end of Friday.

