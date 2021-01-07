Marion Ramsey, ‘Police Academy’ and Broadway star, dies at 73

Entertainment

Marion Ramsey, the actress best known for her role as Officer Laverne Hooks in the film franchise “Police Academy,” died Thursday in Los Angeles at the age of 73, according to a statement to CNN from manager Roger Paul. No cause of death was given.

“Marion carried with her a kindness and permeating light that instantly filled a room upon her arrival. The dimming of her light is already felt by those who knew her well. We will miss her, and always love her,” the statement said.

Born in Philadelphia, Ramsey’s entertainment career started on stage. She co-starred in Broadway shows, including productions of “Eubie!” and “Grind,” and toured the nation in the musical “Hello Dolly.”

Ramsey began her way into television with a guest role on the hit series “The Jeffersons,” and was a regular in “Cos,” the Bill Cosby sketch comedy series.

Her most well-known role was in the 1984 movie “Police Academy” as Officer Hooks, whose soft-spoken demeanor was punctuated by memorable outbursts. Ramsey starred in five additional “Police Academy” films through the 1980s.

She started voice acting in “The Addams Family” cartoon series from the early 1990s, which aired for two seasons.

Ramsey was deeply committed to AIDS awareness and lent her voice for charitable causes, performing in “Divas Simply Singing,” an annual fundraising event.

Later in her TV and film career, she had guest appearances on Adult Swim shows “Robot Chicken” and “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!”

In 2015, she reunited with “Policy Academy” stars Steve Guttenberg and Michael Winslow in the Syfy camp movie “Lavalantula” and its sequel “2 Lava 2 Lantula!” the following year. Her final acting role was in the 2018 indie film “When I Sing.”

She is survived by her three brothers.