Kardashians give emotional farewell in promo for final season of TV series

Entertainment

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is coming to an end — and it appears from the show’s latest promo that the cast is having a hard time saying goodbye.

In a clip released on Thursday, Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner are seen giving a teary farewell to the production staff as the announce the show’s end.

E! and the Kardashian-Jenner crew announced in September “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” would come to a close after 20 seasons and 14 years on the air.

In December, the family announced it’d inked a content deal with Hulu.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which premiered in 2007, has remained a stalwart for E! and spawned 12 spin-off series.

The final season premieres Thursday, March 18, on E!