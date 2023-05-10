Skip to Content
‘Jeopardy!’ backlash after contestants mispronounce answer

Mayim Bialik on "Jeopardy!"

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“Jeopardy” had a pronunciation problem on Tuesday’s episode.

All three contestants lost out when they mispronounced the response to a $1600 clue that read, “Socialism of any type and shade leads to a total destruction of the human spirit.'”

Returning champion Hannah Wilson, Sami Casanova and Juveria Zaheer all gave it a go, saying Solzhenitsyn, the correct response, but without the proper pronunciation.

Host Mayim Bialik noted that no one said it correctly.

“This is a tricky one to pronounce,” Bialik said.

Some viewers of the show weren’t happy with the ruling, with one commenting on social media, “If you’re not going to accept anyone’s attempt to pronounce Solzhenitsyn, don’t write a clue about him.”

Another wrote, “Solzhenitsyn. I get it’s hard to say but one of them was fairly close. Of all the names to be strict on.”

