Wynonna Judd struggling with accepting her mother’s death

A month after the death of her mother Naomi Judd, Wynonna Judd is reflecting on her loss.

In a recent post on the younger Judd’s verified Instagram account, she wrote “There is so much happening in the world right now. So before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No…I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry.”

“I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did,” the caption on a photo of Wynonna Judd performing at her mother’s memorial went on to read. “This cannot be how The Judds story ends.”

Naomi Judd died by suicide in April at the age of 76.

“In order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, {born 4/13, 2 weeks & 2 days before Mom left}, to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction,” Judd continued, “I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work.”

“I DO know, that I feel so helpless—right now especially,” she wrote. “I DO know, that as corny as it sounds, ‘Love Can Build A Bridge.’ I find myself humming the song that Mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night.”

“I really DO know, that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help,” she added. “I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing.”

Judd has announced that she plans to continue on with “The Judds: The Final Tour” as a star-studded event in honor of her mother.

