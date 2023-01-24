Ana de Armas, Brian Tyree Henry and Michelle Yeoh among first-time Oscar nominees who rule acting races

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The faces may look familiar, but the nominations are brand new.

When the nominations were announced Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards, there were 16 first-time nominees announced across the four major acting categories.

They were: Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Stephanie Hsu, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Ke Huy Quan, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh.

Some of those including Curtis (actress in a supporting role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Farrell (actor in a leading role for “The Banshees of Inisherin”), Fraser (actor in a leading role for “The Whale”) and Yeoh (actress in a leading role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) are familiar faces who been in the industry for years.

Having to wait for a first time nomination can make it all the sweeter.

Quan, who was a child actor in some iconic films like “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” has also been around many years, but his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which earned him a nomination in the best actor in a supporting role category, marked a major step in his journey back to the big screen after decades away from acting.

In a statement provided to CNN, he said he “cannot even begin to describe how incredible this feeling is to be recognized as an Oscar nominee.”

“Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this moment. It still doesn’t feel real!,” he said. “Thank you so much to The Academy for this wonderful honor and for believing in our little movie. The outpouring of love and the warm welcome back is something I will cherish forever.”

