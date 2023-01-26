Three people treated during filming of real-life ‘Squid Game,’ but Netflix denies any ‘serious injury’

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Three people received medical treatment during filming for a real-life “Squid Game” show, Netflix has confirmed, but the streaming giant denied that anyone suffered “serious injury.”

Netflix announced last year that it was launching “Squid Game: The Challenge” as a reality competition series based on its smash-hit drama — a fictional South Korean series in which contestants compete in a series of schoolyard games that will kill them if they lose.

The 10-episode competition series is currently being filmed in the UK, but Netflix has not released any further details of the production.

Thursday’s statement to CNN, sent by Netflix together with co-production companies Studio Lambert and The Garden, came after reports in the British press of “warzone” conditions on set after temperatures dropped below freezing.

Netflix said: “We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures. While it was very cold on set — and participants were prepared for that — any claims of serious injury are untrue.”

It said three people were treated for mild medical conditions and medics were on set at all times.

The original became Netflix’s most popular show of all time on its release in late 2021.

Although the suspense drama was created by South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk and primarily starred Korean actors who spoke Korean throughout, makers of the new challenge series said they were seeking “English-language speakers from any part of the world.”

The platform announced casting for the new series in June in a vague promo with appearances from the “Red Light, Green Light” doll and a slew of masked guards. “Squid Game: The Challenge” is set to offer the largest cash prize in reality TV history — $4.56 million — to one of its 456 competitors, the streamer said at the time.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix vice president of unscripted and documentary series, said in a statement in June: “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

Meanwhile, a second season of the hit show “Squid Game” has been confirmed. No release date has yet been announced.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Scottie Andrew contributed reporting.