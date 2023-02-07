Chris Brown apologizes to Robert Glasper after upset over Grammy loss

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Chris Brown is apologizing for an online outburst after he lost the Grammy for best R&B album to pianist Robert Glasper.

The singer direct messaged Glasper then posted it to Instagram, writing, “Congratulations my brother… I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys. You were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean.”

He continued, “After doing my research I actually think you’re amazing… the organization isn’t doing us Blacks our due diligence. You and I should never be in the same category… two totally different vibes and genres. So from one Black man to another, congratulations. Hope you are able to feed your family for life. God bless my G.”

The win was Glasper’s fifth. When he was nominated, Brown had posted an Instagram story of Glasper, writing, “Y’all playing. Who da f**k is this? Ima keep kicking y’all ass! Respectfully.”

Glasper responded on his own social media, “It’s been brought to my attention that y’all have questions about Who TF is Robert Glasper! If y’all have questions, I have answers. Check out my stories to play along!”

Glasper will play Coachella in the spring with his supergroup Dinner Party.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.