Victoria Beckham serenades husband David Beckham with impromptu performance of iconic Spice Girls song

(CNN) — Victoria Beckham may not have fully “hung up” her microphone after all.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl, also known as “Posh Spice,” serenaded a small room full of cheering friends – including her husband, soccer star David Beckham – with an iconic Spice Girls track, as seen in a video of the impromptu performance that she shared on her TikTok over the weekend.

Microphone in hand, Beckham was seen singing the girl group’s hit 1996 track “Say You’ll be There” while dancing with husband David, who was also joyfully singing along to every word.

“Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come,” Beckham wrote in the caption of the video.

Perhaps, the “more to come” tease in her caption means she’s ready to fully lean back into her 90s girl group roots.

That’s at least what fans seemed to think in May, when fellow Spice Girls member Melanie Brown told Sky News that “we are going to be doing some stuff, all five of us pretty soon, which is going to be announced.”

In 2019, the other four original members of the Spice Girls – Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Melanie Chisolm and Brown, also known by their nicknames Baby Spice, Ginger Spice, Sporty Spice and Scary Spice, respectively – reunited for a tour, while Beckham opted out.

The British girl group released their debut album “Spice” in 1996, and went on a hiatus in 2000 to pursue solo careers. The last time all five members of the Spice Girls performed together was in 2012 at the London Olympics opening ceremony.

As far as Beckham’s video from this weekend is concerned, well, she had a lot to celebrate.

The couple, along with two of their four children Harper and Cruz, were in Miami to watch soccer legend Lionel Messi’s debut with Inter Miami CF, a team David co-owns, and the couple appeared to have spent the night partying after the team’s big win against Cruz Azul on Friday.

