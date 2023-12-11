Cardi B says she’s split from Offset

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Cardi B and her husband, fellow rapper Offset, have parted ways.

In a recent Instagram Live shared on social media, Cardi said she’s been sharing clues that they are no longer a couple.

“I’ve been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to like… not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign,” she said. “The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys. But I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

The “sign” she was referring to was some online messiness in which Offset’s name was part of an allegation of infidelity that he has denied on social media.

“I don’t think it’s true, I don’t care to find out,” Cardi B said of the chatter.

Instead, it appears that she wants to focus on the future.

“I want to start 2024, like, fresh, open,” she said during the IG Live. “I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”

The couple had a public engagement in October 2017 after he popped the question while she was onstage. It was later revealed that they had quietly married in his hometown of Atlanta in September of that year.

The two are the parents of daughter, Kulture, 5, and a son, Wave, 2.

Cardi B. and Offset have split multiple times before, including in 2018 when he crashed her performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles to ask her to take him back.

