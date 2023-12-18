Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish are very believable cat ladies

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish were purrfectly funny together on “Saturday Night Live.”

McKinnon returned to the show to host over the weekend and brought back her old character, cat lady Barbara DeDrew.

McKinnon, who had an 11-year run on the show and left in 2022, starred in a “Whiskers R We” sketch with Eilish, who was the musical guest.

Barbara is an elderly cat lover who rescues multiple felines at a time. Eilish, in a wig, played Paw-bree Hep-purrn, who helped hold up the cats for adoption at their “Holiday Cat-tacular.”

“A cat is a gift you have to feed,” McKinnon said in the sketch.

She called one cat “anAbyssinian, as in I’ll be seeing him in hell for destroying my couch.”

Other cats up for adoption included Mrs. Claus (who wore a hat), Maris-cat Hargitay and Cindy Claw-ford.

At one point, McKinnon wondered if Eilish is her daughter because they have so much in common. They joked their favorite movie is “Tár,” their favorite curse word is “tush,” and they both love Mariska Hargitay.

“Sorry if I seem a little out of it, I think you’re my daughter,”McKinnon quipped.

Eilish eventually held up a guinea pig.

“This is Lula,” she said, breaking character and giggling. “Lula is a British Shorthair who has deformed herself beyond recognition with plastic surgery.”

Eilish advised everyone to gift Santa with cats this year, saying, “When Santa’s not looking, fill his bag with cats.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.