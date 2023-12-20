Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has entered her Taylor Swift era

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Even government officials aren’t exempt from the Taylor Swift mania that consumed 2023.

That includes Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, who on Wednesday tweeted a photo of herself holding a CD titled “Governor Kelly’s Eras Playlist.” The cover appeared to be designed like Swift’s “Eras Tour” logo, with icons representative of the state of Kansas.

“Now that @taylorswift13 has been spending more time in Kansas — thanks @tkelce! — my fearless staff thought it was time I drop everything now and give her music a proper listen,” read Kelly’s caption on X, formerly Twitter, with a shoutout to Kansas City Chiefs player – and Swift’s boyfriend – Travis Kelce.

Gov. Kelly further shared that she was given a friendship bracelet at a recent Chiefs game and revealed the 16-song tracklist that her staff created for her. Songs such as “Champagne Problems,” “Shake it Off,” “King of my Heart” and “All Too Well,” among others, are included.

Swift certainly has been spending plenty of time near the Sunflower state since she first showed up at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri in September to watch her now-boyfriend Kelce play football.

The “Karma” singer has since attended multiple Chiefs games to support Kelce, and has been spotted out at parties after some of the games, as seen in photos posted to social media.

Her attendance at Kelce’s games are not limited to Kansas City, though. The singer and her dad, Scott Swift, were at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday to watch the Chiefs play the New England Patriots where even Boston fans were excited to see the star in attendance.

“They showed Taylor at the game and, I mean, you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors – just shows you how amazing that girl is,” Kelce said on Wednesday’s episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with his brother Jason.

Even Patriots head coach and NFL icon Bill Belichick in September weighed in on Kelce and Swift’s romance, saying, “Travis Kelce’s had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be his biggest.”

You know Swift has a hold on this country when both the Governor of Kansas and the Patriots head coach are in their Swiftie era.

