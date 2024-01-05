Jonathan Majors sits for first interview since his trial

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jonathan Majors has given his first interview since being found guilty of assault and harassment of a former girlfriend.

The actor talked to ABC News anchor Linsey Davis for a conversation that will debut on “Good Morning America” Monday.

Majors had pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment over a domestic dispute in March 2023 with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement to CNN after Majors was found guilty, his attorney Priya Chaudhry said Majors “still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

ABC is owned by Disney, which also owns Marvel. Part of the fallout of the case included Majors losing his role as the villainous Kang in the upcoming “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

He appeared as Kang in the Marvel film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which released last February. He also appeared in the Disney+ series “Loki,” which aired its second season in last October.

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” was to release in 2026 and would have served as a starring vehicle for Majors. He was also set to star in another film centered around his Marvel character, “Avengers: Secret Wars,” slated for a 2027 debut.

The actor could face up to a year in prison for the assault conviction. He also faces a maximum of 15 days in jail and a $250 fine for the harassment violation.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 6

The interview will air across additional ABC News programs and platforms, including “GMA3: What You Need to Know” and will stream on ABC News Live‘s “Prime with Linsey Davis” on Monday.

