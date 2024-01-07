Ali Wong and Steven Yeun make Golden Globes history with ‘Beef’ wins

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are making Golden Globes history.

Wong and Yeun both won golden statuettes on Sunday for best actress and actor, respectively, in a limited series for their performances in Netflix’s road rage drama “Beef,” becoming the first actors of Asian descent to win in their categories.

The dual recognition on Sunday marks the first win and nomination each for both Yeun and Wong.

In her speech, Wong thanked Yeun, the cast and the crew, saying the friendships she made on set “will always be the best thing that came out of ‘Beef.’”

Wong also thanked her ex-husband Justin Hakuta, with whom she shares two children, saying, “it’s because of you that I’m able to be a working mother.”

Yeun mentioned his children in his speech, with a hilarious reference to the Disney movie “Frozen.”

“The story I usually tell to myself is one of isolation and separateness. And then you come up here and you have this moment and you can only just think about everyone else,” Yeun said, adding with a laugh, “And that feels like the plot of ‘Frozen.’”

He went on to say, “I’m just so thankful. I am just the recipient of a long line of compassionate love and protection and goodwill so, I appreciate this.”

The freshman season of “Beef” debuted in April on Netflix to critical acclaim.

Starring Yeun and Wong, the dark comedy follows two strangers who get entangled in a road rage incident, sparking a wild feud and thrilling adventure as they give in to their impulses.

