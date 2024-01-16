‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Ally McBeal’ and more casts reunite at Emmys ceremony

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Cast members from “Ally McBeal,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Martin,” “Cheers,” “The Sopranos” and other memorable shows reunited on stage at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.

“Ally McBeal” stars Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol, and Gil Bellows did throwback dance to “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything” by Barry White. The show ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2002.

“Grey’s Anatomy,” still running after 20 seasons, reunited the show’s stars Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson Katherine Heigl and Justin Chambers.

“There have been some changes over the years, but the one thing that has remained a constant is the incredible fan base,” Heigl remarked.

On a set replicating the sitcom’s central living room, “Martin” stars Martin Lawrence, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold joked about how their beloved series, which ran from 1992 and 1997, was never recognized with an Emmy.

“I’ve got my speech on deck,” Payne quipped.

“No, no Carl — we’re not winning an Emmy tonight. Please sit your butt down,” Campbell responded.

“Cheers” stars Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, Kelsey Grammer and George Wendt reunited at a recreation of the show’s classic bar.

Former “Saturday Night Live” castmembers Tina Fey and Amy Poehler also reunited on stage. The two women returned to their “Weekend Update” duties to deliver a special Emmy version of the news.

Also appearing together were “The Sopranos” stars Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, who recently marked 25 years since the drama first debuted on HBO, as well as “Community” stars Joel McHale and Ken Jeong.

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” cast, including Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito all came together for a very comical introduction during the show.

For a look back at more highlights from the night, read here. You can see the full list of night’s winners here.

