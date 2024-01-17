‘White Lotus’ adds Patrick Schwarzenegger, Walton Goggins and more to new season cast

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — “The White Lotus” Season 3 is growing its cast.

Joining the upcoming season of the award-winning series are Walton Goggins (“The Shield”), Patrick Schwarzenegger (“The Staircase”), Sarah Catherine Hook (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”), Sam Nivola (“Maestro”), and Aimee Lou Wood (“Sex Education”).

The new actors join the recently announced cast members Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Miloš Biković, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs and Tayme Thapthimthon.

“The Gilded Age” star Carrie Coon will also join Season 3.

The show, created and written by Mike White, will start filming the new season in February in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand.

CNN reported last week that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and HBO announced the locations, saying that Season 3 will air in 2025.

“We are honored to have amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of ‘The White Lotus,’” said Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, in a press release.

White also executive produces and directs the show.

“The White Lotus” first aired in 2021 on HBO. Season 1 received 20 Emmy nominations and ten wins. Season 2 earned 23 Emmy nominations and took home five. (CNN and HBO are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Seasons 1 and 2 were set in luxury hotels in Hawaii and Sicily, respectively.

