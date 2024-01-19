Alec Baldwin indicted again in ‘Rust’ shooting

By Josh Campbell and Cheri Mossburg

(CNN) — Actor Alec Baldwin has been indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on charges connected to the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust,” the Santa Fe County, New Mexico, new court documents show.

Baldwin is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The first involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin is described in court documents as “negligent use of a firearm” and the second as involuntary manslaughter without due caution or circumspection, which is detailed as “an act committed with the total disregard or indifference to the safety of others.”

“We look forward to our day in court.” Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro told CNN in a statement on Friday.

Baldwin’s attorney has previously insisted his client is not guilty.

Involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped against Baldwin last year, with prosecutors saying in a statement at the time that they could not “proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form” due to “new facts” in the case.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured when a gun held by Baldwin fired a live round during a scene rehearsal on the set of the Western.

Baldwin denied pulling the trigger on the weapon in a previous interview with CNN.

The initial decision to drop the involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April of last year came after authorities learned the gun used in the shooting may have been modified, a law enforcement source told CNN. However, prosecutors said the case could be re-filed at a later date.

In October, prosecutors said “additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins” and signaled a grand jury would decide on recharging the actor.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed also faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the case. She has pleaded not guilty and is slated for trial in February.

The film’s assistant director, David Halls, was identified as the person who handed the firearm to Baldwin that fateful day. In 2023, he signed a plea agreement “for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon,” prosecutors said, noting that terms of the deal include six months of probation.

