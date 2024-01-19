Ashley Park reveals she is healing after a harrowing struggle with ‘critical septic shock’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Ashley Park is focusing on being “grateful” after experiencing a scary health issue over the holidays.

The “Joy Ride” actor, 32, posted photos and video of herself in the hospital to her verified Instagram on Friday, revealing in the caption that “what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.”

Park added that her “health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

She then thanked her “Emily in Paris” costar Paul Forman for being “unconditionally” by her side during her health crisis.

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say,” she wrote.

Park, who plays outspoken and fashion-forward singer Mindy opposite Lily Collins on the Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” also tagged Joali Being, billed as a wellness island in the Madives, “for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support.”

Septic shock is the last and most severe stage of sepsis, according to the Cleveland Clinic. When affected by sepsis, the body essentially overreacts to an infection, which can cause organs to shut down. In 2020, the Lancet journal reported that sepsis accounted for 1 in 5 deaths globally. Both sepsis and septic shock require immediate treatment.

In the comments section under Park’s post, Collins wrote that she “can hardly look at these without crying,” adding that she’s “forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way.”

While Park did not specify where she got sick, the previous post on her Instagram feed was from December 30, showing her in Thailand.

