Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son Miles won’t eat his vegetables

(CNN) — Chrissy Teigen is known for making delicious dishes, but at least one of her children has a very particular palate.

During an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that aired Thursday, Teigen appeared with her “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out” costar, David Chang. Kimmel asked Teigen if her children are “good eaters.”

Daughter Luna, 7, was in the audience with her father and Teigen’s husband, singer John Legend. Teigen said her oldest of four children enjoyed food.

“Luna is the best eater,” Teigen said. “Luna is amazing, she eats salads, vegetables.”

The same cannot be said for their son Miles, 5.

“Miles has still not had a vegetable,” Teigen said. “He is six almost. He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it.”

Kimmel said he found solace in that, given that he and his wife have a picky eater in their 9-year-old daughter.

Teigen has built a bit of a food empire for herself which included cookbooks and cookware.

