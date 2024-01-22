Jennifer Hudson and Common hint they’re dating each other during her talk show

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Hudson and Common may have just confirmed they have a lot more in, yes, common, than just being two Chicago-raised, highly celebrated musicians.

In fact, the pair hinted that they’re dating each other during Monday’s episode of Hudson’s talk show “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where Common appeared – armed with a large floral bouquet – as one of her guests.

“I’m a host, so I have to ask you this question,” Hudson said, going on to ask, “Are you dating anyone?”

Without naming names, he said that he’s in a relationship with “one of the most beautiful people I ever met in my life.”

“She’s smart, she loves God, she got something real down to earth about her. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT, she had to win an Oscar on her first movie… she had to get her own talk show,” Common teased.

As a reminder, Hudson earned her coveted EGOT status in 2022. She also won a best supporting actress Oscar in 2007 for her role in “Dreamgirls,” her first feature film, and she hosts her own talk show. Seems pretty obvious who he’s talking about.

Hudson went on to say that she, too, is dating someone that she’s “very happy” with.

The pair have been romantically linked since they were seen holding hands together in New York in November. Days later, Hudson told Gayle King during an appearance on “CBS This Morning” that she’s in a relationship, but stopped short of revealing with who.

“This relationship is a happy place for me,” Common said on Monday. “We keep it private but I want to acknowledge how wonderful she is.”

“I feel that same way about my partner,” Hudson said, with a wink.

