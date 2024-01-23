Martin Scorsese and John Williams just made Oscars history

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Someone forgot to tell Martin Scorsese and John Williams about the often complained issue of ageism in Hollywood.

The famed director and composer both broke new Oscar records Tuesday, when the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards were revealed.

With his nomination for best director for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” 81-year-old Scorsese became the oldest nominee in the category that had previously been held by John Huston, who was 79 when he was nominated for “Prizzi’s Honor” in 1985.

It was Scorsese’s tenth nomination in that category, which puts him two behind current record-holder William Wyler, who had 12 best director nominations prior to his death in 1981.

“It’s deeply gratifying to receive this recognition from the Academy, for myself and for so many of my collaborators on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’” Scorsese said in a statement to CNN.

“It was a remarkable experience to make this picture, to work together with the Osage community to tell the story of a genuine American tragedy, hidden in the shadows of official culture for far too long,” the director added. “I only wish that Robbie Robertson had lived to see his work recognized—our many years of friendship and Robbie’s growing consciousness of his own Native heritage played a crucial role in my desire to get this film onscreen.”

Robertson, co-founder of The Band, who collaborated as a composer of several films with Scorsese, including “Killers of the Flower Moon,” died in August at the age of 80.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” notched 10 total nominations, including best picture, best actress in a leading role for Lily Gladstone, best actor in a supporting role for frequent Scorsese collaborator Robert De Niro, and best original score.

In that last category, Scorsese’s project is up against another record holder.

Legendary composer John Williams’ work on “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” earned him his 49th Oscar nomination for original score. With a total of 54 career Oscar nominations when including original song, Williams has more Academy Award nominations than any living person.

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that is responsible for the awards show, the late Walt Disney held the overall record with 59 total Oscar nominations.

The Academy also noted that at the age of 91, Williams, who is best known for his work on the “Star Wars” franchise, is the oldest nominee in a competitive award category.

