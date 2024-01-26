Justin Timberlake talks new tour and getting knocked over by Travis Kelce

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Justin Timberlake may want to stick to singing and golf.

Having released his new single “Selfish” on Thursday, Timberlake appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

It was announced that the singer will be heading out on “The Forget Tomorrow” world tour, and Timberlake and The Roots performed a medley of his hits with classroom instruments.

He and Fallon also recalled a funny anecdote about their participation in the 8AM Golf Invitational Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada last spring.

Timberlake ended up in a bit of pain after a celebratory bump from professional football player, Travis Kelce.

“I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me,” Timberlake said.

“You basically got tackled by Travis Kelce,” Fallon quipped.

Both he and Timberlake agreed that Kelce is “one of the nicest guys ever” with a great sense of humor.

Fallon pointed out that Kelce recently name-checked Timberlake when he was asked to reveal the most famous person’s number saved on his phone. Kelce, who is dating Taylor Swift, stated the “obvious” and said Timberlake.

“We text,” Timberlake said. “I don’t want to bother him. He’s busy right now.”

Busy being Swift’s boyfriend and trying to get his team to the Super Bowl, of course.

Tickets for Timberlake’s tour go on sale February 2.

