Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce as the Chiefs advance to Super Bowl

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Swifties: Are you ready for it?

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl, and Taylor Swift was on hand in Baltimore on Sunday to help boyfriend Travis Kelce celebrate the team’s second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.

After the game, which aired on CBS, Swift was seen on the field embracing and kissing Kelce, who helped his team best the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship playoff game.

During the game, Swift watched from a suite at M&T Bank Stadium alongside her friend and wife of actor Miles Teller, Keleigh Teller, and model Cara Delevingne. The friends were shown multiple times.

Sunday’s playoff game marks the 12th Chiefs game that Swift has attended to support Kelce since she first showed up at Arrowhead Stadium in September.

While it’s a sure thing that the Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas on February 11 to play in the NFL’s biggest game of the year, Swift has not publicly said if she will be attending.

She is scheduled to perform four “Eras Tour” concerts in Tokyo starting on February 7. Her final show on that leg is set to take place on February 10 with a 6 p.m. local time start, according to ticketing sites. Swift’s shows run about three hours, there’s a 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas and it’s roughly a 12-hour flight between to the two locations.

The point of this headache-inducing SAT math problem? It wouldn’t be out of your wildest dreams to see Swift on the Super Bowl sidelines.

Touchdown, indeed.

