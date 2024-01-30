Halle Bailey was quiet about her pregnancy but not the criticism about it

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Halle Bailey chose to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye last year – despite rampant speculation on social media – but now that she’s openly shared news of her son’s arrival, things have gotten heated.

The singer and actress, who last starred in “The Color Purple” and “The Little Mermaid,” recently fought back on social media against accusations that she lied about her pregnancy.

“I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?” Bailey wrote on X in response to one critical comment. “And I’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely.”

She added that if people are not interested in that content, they should “just keep scrolling.”

Bailey welcomed her son Halo with boyfriend rapper DDG roughly one month ago.

Prior to her public statement, there was speculation that the 23-year-old was pregnant because of her recent use of voluminous outfits and her general absence during the press tour for “The Color Purple.” She did attend the premiere.

On January 6, she posted a photo to Instagram which showed what appeared to be her and DDG holding their new son’s hand.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she wrote. “Welcome to the world my halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

Since then, she’s shared content identifying herself as a new mom, including her under water pregnancy photo shoot.

After her exchange on X, Bailey joked that her “hormones have been on 10 recently” and that she was “gonna go back to staying off” social media.

“Love you all,” she added.

