Anthony Anderson landed in the ER after movie stunt went wrong

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Anthony Anderson fought a chair and lost.

The actor got hurt on the set of his upcoming film “G20” in Cape Town, South Africa, and detailed the incident in a post on Instagram Thursday.

“I spent the night in the emergency room,” he wrote, alongside a photo of himself on a stretcher. “Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win!”

He added that while he was receiving some medical care, he managed to escape the scene without any broken bones.

“Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who! I’m not as young as I used to be!” he wrote. “CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back just a deep contusion. That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken!”

Comedian Loni Love commented on Anderson’s post, “Yo old axx know you need a stunt double…. Lawwddd… get well soon broke back.”

Anderson’s former “Black-ish” co-star Tracee Ellis Ross wrote, “You are not made of rubber. Im so glad you are ok.”

Television host Kevin Frazier simply said, “Stop fighting chairs.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.