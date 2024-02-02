Tiffany Haddish pleads no contest to reckless driving charge after November DUI arrest, DA says

By Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — Actress Tiffany Haddish pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge known as “wet reckless” as part of a plea deal related to her arrest in November, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office told CNN Friday.

The “Girls Trip” star was originally charged with two DUI charges after she fell asleep at the wheel on her way home after volunteering and performing at The Laugh Factory’s annual free Thanksgiving feast, CNN previously reported.

As part of the plea deal, Haddish pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge known as “wet reckless,” the district attorney’s office said, which California Vehicle Code shows is a reduced charge of reckless driving while there was “consumption of an alcoholic beverage or the ingestion or administration of a drug by the defendant in connection with the offense.”

CNN has reached out to Haddish’s representatives for comment.

As part of the deal, Haddish was placed on summary probation for a year, and is ordered to complete a driver’s education course, the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Victim Impact Program, LA County’s Hospital and Morgue Program and 40 hours of community service, the district attorney’s office said.

She will also pay fines and fees, they said.

Haddish was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2022 in Peachtree City, Georgia after she fell asleep at the wheel.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” in November, the actress and comedian said, “This will never happen again.”

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.”

Haddish added at the time that she was in good spirits following her arrest and she had kind words for the Beverly Hills Police Department, whom she complimented for their professionalism.

CNN’s Dan Heching and Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.