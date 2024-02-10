Cher, Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, Ozzy Osbourne and Sinéad O’Connor among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 nominees

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Get ready for a truly stellar and eclectic class of new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for induction this year.

On Saturday, the esteemed music institution announced that Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Sinéad O’Connor, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne and Mariah Carey are up for the honor, with the official list of inductees to be announced in late April.

Other famed nominated musical acts include Sade, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Oasis, Eric B. & Rakim, Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest.

Surprisingly, Carey, Cher, Kravitz and Osbourne are among 10 nominees who are on the ballot for the first time, according to an announcement from ABC Entertainment at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour day.

To be eligible for nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

The official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland this fall.

The specific date and on-sale information will be announced at a later time. The 2024 ceremony will stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.