Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s dog puts up Oscar-worthy performance in adorable Super Bowl ad

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are already at the helm of a very famous family, but there’s a new star in the Hawn-Russell household: Their dog Roy.

Roy Hawn Russell is the buzziest nepo-dog on the block who, according to his owners Hawn and Russell, starred in an ad for Budweiser that aired during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII.

“Don’t get me wrong I love watching football but tonight was all about watching our dog Roy Hawn Russell star in his first superbowl commercial,” Hawn wrote on her Instagram page alongside a video of the family watching the ad and celebrating their good boy.

Hawn’s daughter, actress Kate Hudson, also posted a video on her Instagram page showcasing the attendees at their family’s Super Bowl watch party reacting to the adorable Labrador Retriever’s on-screen debut.

In her video, Russell hilariously was captured telling Roy that he was just “in front of more people than any actor in this family has ever been in front of at one time” after they watched the ad air during the big game.

The whole family is seen gathering around Roy giving him plenty of pats and pets, praising him as they celebrated his closeup.

“There’s a lot of thespians in this families (sic) but tonight there was only one star,” Hudson wrote in the caption.

Roy’s Super Bowl ad was for beer company Budweiser. The spot featured the return of Budweiser’s Clydesdales, who saddled up to deliver kegs of beer along a snowy mountain pass “the old school way.”

When the pack appear to lose their way due to low visibility, Roy saves the day and leads the Clydesdales to their final destination.

Give this dog an Oscar already.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.