Jennifer Lopez says a ‘mortified’ Ayo Edebiri tearfully apologized to her for resurfaced comments

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez isn’t phased when people are critical of her. She does, however, appear to appreciate a genuine apology when one comes her way.

This includes one from “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri, whose critical comments of Lopez from a 2020 podcast resurfaced earlier this month in the days leading up to the episode of “Saturday Night Live” on which they appeared together.

”She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things,” Lopez said in an interview with Variety published Tuesday, adding that Edebiri was “mortified” but still “very sweet.”

The “Can’t Get Enough” singer said Edebiri expressed that she’d “felt really badly,” and that she “loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform.”

On the telecast, Lopez performed two songs from her upcoming album “This Is Me… Now.”

During a 2020 episode of the “Scam Goddess” podcast, Edebiri said she felt Lopez’s “whole career is one long scam” and suggested that she doesn’t sing on her own songs.

The comments made the rounds online when Edebiri was announced as the host of an “SNL” episode in February on which Lopez was set to appear as the musical guest.

While she hasn’t publicly addressed the resurfaced commentary, Edebiri did nod to it during a sketch early in the episode called “Why’d You Say It,” where she played a game show contestant who was forced to come to terms with unsavory comments she made on social media.

“It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid,” she said in the sketch, adding, “But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

Lopez told Variety that Edebiri’s comments didn’t bother her all that much.

“I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career,” she said. “It really didn’t affect me.”

