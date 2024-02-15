Derek Hough to pick back up dance tour after wife’s medical scare

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Derek Hough will continue with his tour following his wife Hayley Erbert’s medical scare.

Erbert, also a professional dancer on “The Symphony of Dance Tour” with Hough, was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel in December.

Late last year, she required an emergency craniectomy, and needed a portion of her skull replaced during surgery.

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge took to Instagram at the time with an update on Erbert’s recovery, writing, “With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned.”

Hough’s tour will start back up on April 16 in Tampa, Florida.

It will run until May 19 with a show in San Diego.

Hough and Erbert married in August 2023.

The two have been documenting Erbert’s recovery on social media, with Erbert recently joining a video post to thank their supporters.

“Thank you all so much for all of your messages, your love, your energy, your light, your prayers. Thank you guys for all of it because it means so much to me and to us as a family. And genuinely, I believe it’s what’s gotten me through this a little bit faster and it’s what helped me heal. It’s what helped me stay positive throughout the entire experience,” she said in the post.

