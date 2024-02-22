Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt set for SAG Awards reunion

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — The devil will wear Prada at the Screen Actors Guild Awards this weekend.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, who starred in the 2006 hit film “The Devil Wears Prada,” will reunite at the event to present an award together, the SAG Awards revealed Thursday.

The reunion comes nearly 18 years after the release of the iconic film based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name.

Streep, Hathaway and Blunt headlined with Stanley Tucci in the film, which follows Hathaway’s character navigating the fashion industry and her powerful boss Miranda Priestley (a thinly-veiled caricature of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour).

Meanwhile, the movie is also turning into a musical, with the role of Miranda being played by Vanessa Williams, according to a statement posted Monday on the stage play’s official website.

Williams posted a teaser about the project to her Instagram page on Monday.

The nominees for the 30th annual SAG Awards were announced in January. The cast of “Succession” leads among television nominations with five. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” each scored four nominations.

The SAG Awards will stream live globally on Netflix – a first for the show and the streamer – on Saturday, Feb. 24.

As Miranda would say, that’s all.

