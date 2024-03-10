Academy Award winners 2024: See who took home the Oscar

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Gosling brought the best Ken-ergy, John Cena rocked his birthday suit and Jimmy Kimmel continued his streak as pitch-perfect Oscar host.

And that’s not even talking about the winners — like best picture “Oppenheimer,” a winner of seven awards, and “Poor Things,” which walked away from the 96th Academy Awards rich with four statues.

Heading into the night, historical drama “Oppenheimer” led with 13 nominations, with “Poor Things” and Martin Scorsese drama “Killers of the Flower Moon” following with 11 and 10 nominations, respectively.

The night was prosperous for the two most-nominated films but less so for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which won zero awards, and “Barbie,” which was a box office behemoth but only scored a win in the best original song category.

Other winners included award season favorite Da’Vine Joy Randolph (best supporting actress), drama “The Zone of Interest” (best international feature) and “The Boy and the Heron” (best animated feature) were among the other winners.

Here’s the full list:

Best picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer” – WINNER

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best actress in a leading role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things” – WINNERS

Best actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” – WINNER

Best director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best cinematography

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer” – WINNER

“Poor Things”

Best international feature film

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom – WINNER

Best adapted screenplay

“American Fiction” – WINNER

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall” – WINNER

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Best live action short film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” – WINNER

Best animated short film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” – WINNER

Best animated feature film

“The Boy and the Heron” – WINNER

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best documentary short

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop” – WINNER

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Best documentary feature film

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol” – WINNER

Best original song

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” – WINNER

Best original score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” – WINNER

“Poor Things”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” – WINNER

“Society of the Snow”

Best costume design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” – WINNER

Best editing

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” – WINNER

“Poor Things”

Best sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest” – WINNER

Best production design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” – WINNER

Best visual effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One” – WINNER

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

