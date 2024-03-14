Minnie Driver reflects on her ‘heartbreak’ after Matt Damon split when she was 25

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Minnie Driver knows that time heals most heartache.

Driver appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where she reflected on the sadness she felt at age 25 after a split from her former boyfriend Matt Damon, saying she would tell her younger self she’d be just fine.

“I wish I could have told her, ‘Honey it’s cool, you can celebrate and life’s gonna be great and beautiful and hard and amazing,” Driver said.

Driver and Damon dated for about a year after they met while filming the 1997 film “Good Will Hunting.”

“You’re going to love again, it’ll be fine,” Driver added. “My little face, [I want] to wrap my arms around that young woman and hug her and go, ‘It’s all going to be fine honey, don’t worry.’”

The topic came up after a throwback clip of Damon and Ben Affleck winning best original screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” at the Oscars in 1998 recently made headlines. It showed Driver’s appearing crestfallen as the two gave their acceptance speech.

After someone commented on social media that she “looks so sad,” Driver explained why.

She wrote that that Damon had “ended our relationship a few weeks before” and “was at the Oscars with his new gf.”

“I was devastated,” she said. “Wish I could have celebrated more as it was an amazing moment for all of us, and for this wonderful film!”

