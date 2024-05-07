‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ will feature a canine character voted Britain’s ‘ugliest dog,’ says Ryan Reynolds

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — While Marvel fans are excited for the super-heroic teamup between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in this summer’s “Deadpool & Wolverine,” there is another character – of the four-legged variety – set to make her debut in the movie as well.

Dogpool, a canine companion to the Merc with a Mouth, will figure in the supercharged sequel this July, and Reynolds is sharing some new details about the dog behind the character.

“Her real name is Peggy, and she won the award for Britain’s Ugliest Dog,” Reynolds told Empire Magazine in an article published on Tuesday. “The reason why I was a huge proponent for her was because she feels like the animal manifestation of (Deadpool’s alter-ego) Wade Wilson.”

First appearing in a 2010 Marvel comic book, Reynolds said Dogpool “was, just like many things during the writing process, a tiny little afterthought, and it grew” as production on “Deadpool & Wolverine” continued. “It was one of those things where you just keep listening to the movie, and Dogpool became a staple.”

According to BBC, Peggy won the unique title of Britain’s ugliest dog in January of 2023. The pooch is believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested mix – which is sometimes called a “Pugese” – and hails from Leven, near Hornsea, in East Yorkshire.

Equipped with her very own “Dogpool” Instagram page, Peggy also appeared in a still from the new movie on Reynolds’ own Instagram in December of last year.

“It’s love at first sight,” he told Empire of the bond between his character Deadpool and the pup. “He loves Dogpool.”

